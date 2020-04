Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is in custody after a shooting killed one woman and hurt another in Marshall County on Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened in Byhalia, at a gas station on Victoria Road.

Deputies say two women were shot and one was killed at the scene.

It is not clear what condition the second woman is in.