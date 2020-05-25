One dead, one critically hurt after shooting at south Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in south Memphis on Sunday night.
In a tweet, Memphis police say the shooting happened at Jesse Turner Park at South Bellevue Boulevard and South Parkway around 8 p.m.
A man and a woman were rushed to the Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead and the woman is listed in critical condition.
Police believe the person responsible left the scene in a brown Cadillac.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.