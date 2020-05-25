One dead, one critically hurt after shooting at south Memphis park

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in south Memphis on Sunday night.

In a tweet, Memphis police say the shooting happened at Jesse Turner Park at South Bellevue Boulevard and South Parkway around 8 p.m.

At 8:06 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 1310 S. Bellevue Blvd.



Prelim Info: a male and a female shooting victim were xported critical to ROH. The male victim did not survive his injuries.

The responsible suspect is a M/B occupying a brown Cadillac, possibly a Deville. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2020

A man and a woman were rushed to the Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead and the woman is listed in critical condition.

Police believe the person responsible left the scene in a brown Cadillac.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.