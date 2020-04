Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is dead after a shooting at a Whitehaven apartment complex.

Officers were on the scene of a shooting call Saturday morning at 5056 Village Woods Drive.

A male victim was found in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was provided.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.