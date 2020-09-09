One dead in shooting at Summer Avenue gas station

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on Summer Avenue.

Officers were at a gas station on Summer near Sevier around 10:30. They found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is detained as police investigate.

Share this story

Latest News

More News