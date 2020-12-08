One dead in shooting at Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting overnight at a northeast Memphis motel that left one person dead.

It happened at America’s Best Value Inn on Sycamore View around midnight.

Police have not said what exactly happened, but the manager of the motel told WREG’s Melissa Moon they believe a resident of the motel went to the convenient store next door to get something to eat and was followed back to the motel by one or two people. It appears the victim was shot during a robbery or attempted robbery.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

An employee at the gas station said officers were looking at their surveillance video all night and may have found something.

Officers said they do have a potential suspect in custody for questioning.

Several motels are nearby and there have been drug problems in the area in the past. Earlier this year, the Shelby County Health Department offered Narcan at the Shell gas station across the street. It’s unclear if drugs played any role in the shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.