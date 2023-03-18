MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting involving a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy in Bartlett on Saturday.

The incident happened near Golden Valley Lane and Ellis Road in Bartlett around 2:40 p.m. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was involved in a shooting and that one person is dead on the scene.

The deputy was not injured in this incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that the TBI is now investigating. The TBI said they will hold a press conference to address the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.