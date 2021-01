MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found dead after a shooting in Frayser early Sunday.

Memphis Police responded at 1:34 a.m. to a shooting at 1921 Thrift. They found an unresponsive male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was walking home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.