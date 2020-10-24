One dead, another injured in shooting at southwest Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Friday night at a convenience store in southwest Memphis.
Police responded to a shooting at the S Mart on Ford Road just before 11 p.m.
One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
No suspect information was available. Police asked anyone with tips to call (901) 528-CASH.
