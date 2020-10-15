One dead, another injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Thursday in Frayser.
Memphis Police say one victim was dropped off for aid at a fire station on Whitney around 11 a.m.
Shortly afterward, police found another shooting victim a few blocks away at a gas station on Frayser Boulevard. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but did not survive.
Police say the two incidents are related. They are investigating the case as a homicide.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
