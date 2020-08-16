One dead, another injured after watercraft collide on Pickwick Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another severely injured after two personal watercraft collided Saturday on Pickwick Lake, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

TWRA responded to the accident at Dry Creek Cove at Pickwick around 3 p.m. They said three people were involved.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, while a second was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Investigators are looking into the accident. If you have any information, call 731-423-5725.