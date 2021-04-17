One dead, another hospitalized after early morning shooting in Midtown Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one man dead, and another hospitalized.

Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street in Midtown, where two adult males were found shot outside the popular strip of bars.

As police continue to investigate, an employee at one of the nearby bars told our crew he had heard at least five gunshots and then saw a car speed away.

According to police on the scene, both victims were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital, where one man died. That man was later identified by police as 26-year-old Christopher Hill, of Nashville.

Detectives believe that Hill and a 25-year-old man were arguing with a third person when a gunman started shooting toward Hill and his friend, striking them both. The second victim was shot in the hip and is expected to recover. Police said both the person arguing with the men and the gunman left the scene. The suspect is described to have short hair and a stocky build.

Anyone with more information regarding Hill’s murder can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Metro Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.