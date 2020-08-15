One dead, another critically injured after shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in southwest Memphis Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call on Falcon Drive near Western Park Drive. Once they arrived on the scene, police found two gunshot victims in a Mercedes.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspects were two men wearing blue jeans and light-colored shirts.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.