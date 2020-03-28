One dead, another critical after Orange Mound shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman in critical condition after a shooting in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting call around 1:10 a.m. Saturday at 1170 Tunstall. They found the two shooting victims at that address.

According to police, the suspect shot into the a car, both of the victims were in, on Hobbs. They drove to a home on Tunstall for help.

The man who died was 26 years old and the woman in critical condition is 23 years old. Police also said there were two uninjured juveniles in the car at the time of the shooting.

No suspect information was available.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.