One dead after train strikes vehicle in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One person was killed when a train reportedly struck a vehicle in North Memphis Thursday evening.

Police responded to the crash in the area of Chelsea and Carpenter Street. Police say the person in the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police did not provide details on what led to this crash.

