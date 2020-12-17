One dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Earlier this year, WREG reported a decrease in domestic violence during the pandemic, despite more calls for help.

One of those victims was Sherron Thompson's daughter, living out of a motel with her six children in June. "She was homeless and getting away," Thompson said.

According to an affidavit, the father of her daughter's children found her at the motel, kidnapped her, punched her in the head and choked her until she passed out.

"I couldn't believe he'd do a thing like that. But he did. He tore me up because I could've lost a daughter," Thompson said.

Court records show she managed to escape and call police.

According to hundreds of records analyzed by WREG, she's one of 1,093 reported cases of domestic violence in Memphis this past June. That's actually below average according to advocates and police.

"Initially we had a dip in number of calls coming to us, number of people coming when first shut everything down," said Conchita Topinka with the Family Safety Center.

"We get about 50 cases a day which on average you can put 1,200 to 1,400 cases a month," said Lt. Stephen Roach with Memphis Police.

He added the caseload can be hard to keep up with when you're running low on investigators.