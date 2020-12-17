One dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Kansas Street near South Parkway West. Officers found one victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say no arrests have been made at this time. Memphis Police did say what may have led up to this shooting.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
