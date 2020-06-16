One dead after shooting in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in West Memphis on Monday night.
According to the West Memphis Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Oliver and Redding.
Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and he was rush to the Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators are interviewing a person of interest at this time.
If you have any information, call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 732-4444.