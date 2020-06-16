One dead after shooting in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in West Memphis on Monday night.

According to the West Memphis Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Oliver and Redding.

WMPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Oliver and Redding. The victim was transported to ROH where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives are currently interviewing a person of interest. Contact crime stoppers at 732-4444 w/ info. — West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) June 16, 2020

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and he was rush to the Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are interviewing a person of interest at this time.

If you have any information, call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) 732-4444.