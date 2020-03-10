One dead after shooting in Raleigh

Watch Now
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Raleigh on Monday night.

Memphis police confirmed the victim died after being shot at a home on the corner of Kerwin Drive and Trufant Avenue.

Police did not mention whether they had any information on a potential suspect.

If you know anything about this, please call CRIME STOPPERS at 528-CASH.

WREG crews are on the way to scene.

