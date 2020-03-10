One dead after shooting in Raleigh

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Raleigh on Monday night.

Memphis police confirmed the victim died after being shot at a home on the corner of Kerwin Drive and Trufant Avenue.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4059 Kerwin Drive were one person has been shot. The victim jas been pronounced decreased. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 10, 2020

Police did not mention whether they had any information on a potential suspect.

If you know anything about this, please call CRIME STOPPERS at 528-CASH.

WREG crews are on the way to scene.