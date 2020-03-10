One dead after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Raleigh on Monday night.
Memphis police confirmed the victim died after being shot at a home on the corner of Kerwin Drive and Trufant Avenue.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4059 Kerwin Drive were one person has been shot. The victim jas been pronounced decreased. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 10, 2020
Police did not mention whether they had any information on a potential suspect.
If you know anything about this, please call CRIME STOPPERS at 528-CASH.
WREG crews are on the way to scene.