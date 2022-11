MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene after a shooting in the Raleigh neighborhood Saturday.

Police said they found a man on the 2800 block of Summit Arbors and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD said they have one man detained at this time. Police have advised this is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.