One dead after shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after being shot while driving in Hickory Hill on Sunday afternoon.

Memphis police say the victim was driving in the area of Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill when he was shot. The car he was driving then hit a pole.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting on Knight Arnold & Hickory HIll.

Prelim info: a male subject occupying a red Ford Focus was shot then struck a pole. He was xported to ROH where we was pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 1, 2020

The victim was later pronounced dead at the Regional Medical Center.

Police are handling the case as a homicide and the investigation is underway.