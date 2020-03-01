One dead after shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after being shot while driving in Hickory Hill on Sunday afternoon.

Memphis police say the victim was driving in the area of Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill when he was shot. The car he was driving then hit a pole.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the Regional Medical Center.

Police are handling the case as a homicide and the investigation is underway.

