One dead after shooting in Hickory Hill apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead after a shooting at a Hickory Hill apartment complex.

Police say officers responded to the scene at The Trails at Mt. Moriah just after 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not identified the victim.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Friday morning, police said the cause of the shooting is still undetermined.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3160 Moriah Trail at The Trails at Mt. Moriah. One individual has been pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 28, 2020