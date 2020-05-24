One dead after shooting at Dixie Queen

One person dead after a shooting at south Memphis Dixie Queen. | Photo Courtesy: Stephannie X Rawls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting at a south Memphis Dixie Queen on Sunday afternoon.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened at the location on South Bellevue, near East McLemore Avenue.

At 11:57 am officers responded to a Shooting at 1181 S Bellevue.

Prelim info – an irate male fired shots into the window of the business, and a male was struck. He was xported critical but later died. The MB suspect fled in a white sedan.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 24, 2020

According to police, the shooting suspect was mad and fired shots into the window of the business and a male was struck.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe suspect took off in a white sedan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.