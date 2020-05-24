One dead after shooting at Dixie Queen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting at a south Memphis Dixie Queen on Sunday afternoon.
Memphis Police say the shooting happened at the location on South Bellevue, near East McLemore Avenue.
According to police, the shooting suspect was mad and fired shots into the window of the business and a male was struck.
The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe suspect took off in a white sedan.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.