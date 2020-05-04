One dead after police chase in Crenshaw

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a police chase in Crenshaw, Mississippi on Sunday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms Marcus Stokes was killed in the crash.

According to investigators, Stokes leading local police on a chase in a GMC Denali.

He was driving east on Highway 310, near Old Crenshaw Road, when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Stokes was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the crash is still under investigation and it is not clear why police were chasing stokes.