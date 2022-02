MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting near Bethel Grove on Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pendleton.

According to detectives, the man was shot and then showed up at a fire station at Lamar and Semmes.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are still piecing together information.

Call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH if you have any information.