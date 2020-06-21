One dead after gas station shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a gas station shooting in Midtown on Saturday night.
According to Memphis police, it happened just before 7 p.m. at the Snappy Mart on the corner of Madison Avenue and Cleveland.
Police say they found one person with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses tell WREG the victim was a homeless man asking for money but that has not been confirmed by investigators.
At this time, MPD has not provided any information on a suspect.
This is the third deadly shooting police responded to on Saturday.
A man was shot and killed, early in the morning, on South Highland in east Memphis and a woman was killed on Ellsworth Saturday afternoon.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.