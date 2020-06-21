One dead after gas station shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a gas station shooting in Midtown on Saturday night.

According to Memphis police, it happened just before 7 p.m. at the Snappy Mart on the corner of Madison Avenue and Cleveland.

At 6:40 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 1351 Madison, Snappy Mart. One male victim was located. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect info was given. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 21, 2020

Police say they found one person with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses tell WREG the victim was a homeless man asking for money but that has not been confirmed by investigators.

At this time, MPD has not provided any information on a suspect.

This is the third deadly shooting police responded to on Saturday.

A man was shot and killed, early in the morning, on South Highland in east Memphis and a woman was killed on Ellsworth Saturday afternoon.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.