MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Fox Meadows sent a man to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

MPD responded around 10:30 pm Saturday night and found a 29-year-old man suffering from critical injuries. He was taken to Regional One for treatment, but did not survive.

Police said the other vehicle fled the scene in a Chevy Silverado.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.