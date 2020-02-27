One dead after shooting near downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting near downtown Memphis on Wednesday night.

Memphis police say one person was shot and killed on South Danny Thomas Boulevard between Mississippi Boulevard and East Georgia Avenue

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 596 S. Danny Thomas. One male has been pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 27, 2020

At this time, it is not clear what lead to the violence. WREG has a crew on the way.