One critically injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been critically injured in a shooting in Whitehaven.
Police responded to a shooting at 3761 Cambridge Station. One person was reportedly shot after an argument with his neighbor.
The victim has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say one person has been detained.
