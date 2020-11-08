One critically injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been critically injured in a shooting in Whitehaven.

Police responded to a shooting at 3761 Cambridge Station. One person was reportedly shot after an argument with his neighbor.

The victim has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say one person has been detained.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3761 Cambridge Station.



Prelim info: One adult male was shot after an argument with his neighbor. The victim was transported to ROH. He is listed in critical condition.



Officers have one person detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 8, 2020