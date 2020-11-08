One killed in South Memphis shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say one person was killed in a South Memphis shooting Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting on East McLemore near Shady Lane.

One person was struck and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from this injuries.

 Police say they have not gotten suspect information at this time, and this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

