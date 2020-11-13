One critically injured in Soulsville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was shot in Soulsville Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a shooting on East McLemore near Pond Street.
Police say one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu.
