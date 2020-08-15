One critically injured in Highland Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been critically injured in a shooting in Highland Heights, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call at Given Avenue and North Holmes Street. Police say officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim has been taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was last seen going eastbound on Given in a maroon SUV.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Given and N. Holmes. Officers located one male shooting victim suffering from GSWs. He was xported critical to ROH.



The responsible party is a black male occupying a maroon SUV, last seen eastbound on Given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 15, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.