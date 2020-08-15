One critically injured in Highland Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been critically injured in a shooting in Highland Heights, police say.
Officers responded to a shooting call at Given Avenue and North Holmes Street. Police say officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim has been taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect was last seen going eastbound on Given in a maroon SUV.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
