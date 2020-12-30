One critically injured in Germantown Parkway parking lot shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was in critical condition Tuesday night after a shooting in a parking lot at a Germantown Parkway shopping center.

Officers were on the scene of the shooting at 1830 N. Germantown Parkway near Dexter Road shortly before 7 p.m.

One male victim was taken in critical condition to Regional One.

The suspect was possibly in a white Chevy Tahoe. Police say anyone with info should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.