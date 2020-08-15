One critically injured in Cordova shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man was injured Saturday in a shooting in Cordova.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a home on Beaver Trail near Shallow Glen Trail.

Police say officers found one shooting victim inside. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the victim knew the shooter. Police describe the shooter as 6-feet-tall, with a medium build, low hair cut and several tattoos. Police say the shooter was wearing a black shirt and shorts.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.