One critically injured after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is critically injured after a shooting in South Memphis.

Police say a gunshot victim arrived at Regional One Health by private vehicle Friday night. He’s currently listed in critical condition.

Memphis Police say preliminary information indicates the shooting happened at a gas station in the 800 block of E.H. Crump. The victim was reportedly pumping gas when he was shot.

Police say the suspect may was possibly driving a black Impala.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.