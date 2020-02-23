One critically hurt after shooting in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is fighting for their life after a shooting in southeast Shelby County on Sunday afternoon.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, on Twitter, deputies were investigating a shooting situation on Kings Crown Drive, just north of Stateline Road, off Riverdale.

SCSO is on the scene of a shooting at the 7000 block of Kings Crown Drive. One person has been transported to Regional One in critical condition. An investigation is ongoing. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 23, 2020

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center but their condition was not available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates throughout the day.