One critically injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday night in South Memphis.

Police said the victim was found at Boyd Street and St. Paul Avenue but were trying to figure out where the shooting happened.

Officers blocked off a section of St. Paul and a section of Boyd.

Boyd Street

So far, police have not release any information about the victim and say there is no suspect information available.

If you saw anything or know anything you are urged to call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You can also leave a tip online by clicking here.