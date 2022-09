MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting off Elvis Presley on Saturday morning.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in critical condition. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. It is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.