MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A seven-year-old girl was killed in a duplex fire on Mallory in South Memphis Thursday night.

A seven-year-old boy also in the home was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Three other kids were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

600 block of Mallory in South Memphis

The Memphis Fire Department said when crews arrived, three kids, ages 4, 9, and 10, their mother and grandmother were outside the home in the 600 block of Mallory. They told firefighters there were two more children trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued the kids but were not able to revive the little girl. The seven-year-old was taken to the hospital with his mother.

The cause of the fire on Mallory is still under investigation

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the origin and cause of the deadly fire.

The Red Cross is now assisting the family.