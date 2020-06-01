One child dead, three others recovering after early morning house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead, another child and two adults are recovering after a house fire in south Memphis early Monday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department says they responded to the call at a home on West Frank Avenue, near Kentucky Street around 2 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in 10 minutes.

While searching inside, they found a little girl unresponsive in a bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults were taken to the Regional Medical Center for anxiety treatment. Another child was taken Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. All three are expected to be okay.

Fire investigators say the home did not have a working smoke alarm and it the cause of it was due to a child playing with candles in a bedroom.