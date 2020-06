MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another is facing several felonies after a deadly double shooting in Millington on Friday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Larry House, of Millington, did not survive his injuries. The other victim is still in critical condition.

Update: One of the two shooting victims from Martinwest Drive did not survive his injuries. Detectives have identified him as Larry House,38, of Millington. The second victim is still listed in critical condition. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 6, 2020

Orlando Phillips has been formally charged with several felonies including second degree murder and criminal attempt second degree murder.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what lead up to the violence.