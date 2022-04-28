MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested in connection to a shootout in Frayser that left three people injured last week, police say.

Police say Derrick Harvey was one of three people involved in a shootout at Nana’s Market on Overton Crossing.

According to court records, surveillance cameras captured Harvey and another man exchanging shots in the parking lot while it was full of other customers.

By the time the smoke cleared, two people were wounded.

One of them was a woman who said Harvey was her boyfriend.

Earlier this week, someone recognized him from surveillance photos and called CrimeStoppers. Police tracked him down and arrested him Wednesday.

Harvey is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and unlawful weapon possession.