One arrested after fiery crash in Millington kills two people

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A man has been arrested following a fiery crash in Millington that killed two people Thursday night.

According to Millington Police, first responders were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway 51 and Wilkinsville around 9 p.m.

Millington Police say one of the two vehicles involved caught on fire, and the driver and passenger were not able to get out in time.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene. They have not been identified by authorities.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified by police as 20-year-old Ethan Wells of Munford, was taken to the hospital. Wells was later arrested and charged with DUI, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of a crash, motor vehicle theft, and two counts of vehicular homicide.

Millington Police say the crash is under investigation. Any one with additional information is asked to call Millington Police at 901-873-5615.