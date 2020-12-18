One arrested after Arkansas gas station owner is injured in shooting

HELENA, WEST-HELENA, Ark. – Helena-West Helena Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a gas station owner injured.

At around 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Helena-West Helena Police responded to a report of a shooting at Rusty’s Gas Station at the corner of North 4th Street and Quarles Lane in West Helena. Officers found the station’s owner, who had been shot in the arm, at the scene.

The victim reportedly told police two men had been shooting at each other on North 4th Street, and he’d been struck. Police say the victim went to the Helena Regional Medical Center for treatment for “minor injuries.”

Helena-West Helena Police arrested one of the suspects, identified as Cordell Hall, at around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

During Hall’s arrest, officers confiscated a firearm from him. Police say investigators ran the serial number and found the firearm had been stolen out of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Hall has been charged with possession of firearms by certain persons and theft by receiving. There is no word on whether the other suspect has been arrested as well.

Helena-West Helena Police are asking anyone with information regard this shooting to contact the department at (870) 572-3441.