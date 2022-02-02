PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark.. — The Phillips County Sheriff Department made an arrest Wednesday for a 2017 homicide where a man was found shot to death in a burned car.

Diquan Henry was murdered in September of 2017 in Phillips County, Arkansas. Deputies discovered his body inside a burned car. Family members said he had been shot in the head.

Tyun Harris was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery, arson, kidnapping, and theft of property.

Investigators in Phillips County are still searching for Tavaris Harris who may also be connected to the murder.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Phillips County Sheriff Office at (870) 338-5555.