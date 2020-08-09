MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an adult and child were injured in a crash in the Joffre neighborhood Sunday morning.
Police say officers responded to a crash at Central Avenue and Greer Street at around 10:36 AM.
The child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, while the adult went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
There is no word on what led to the crash.
- One adult, one child injured in crash in Joffre neighborhood
- Man dead after shooting near North Memphis nightclub
- Six suspects wanted after shooting in Nutbush
- 901 FC unable to capitalize on chances as they fall to North Carolina
- Dustin Johnson emerges from a pack to lead PGA Championship