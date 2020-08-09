One adult, one child injured in crash in Joffre neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an adult and child were injured in a crash in the Joffre neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a crash at Central Avenue and Greer Street at around 10:36 AM.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, while the adult went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

