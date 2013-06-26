Skip to content
DCS
WREG uncovers new day care violators, sparks lawmakers to push for change
We Open File Of Woman Who Stabbed Her Children To Death
DCS Reports 245 Deaths for 2013
Haslam Supports Increased Funding For DCS
DCS Audit Reveals Problems And Progress
More DCS Headlines
Bills Aimed At More Change For DCS
ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Mother Says She Has Proof Her Son Was Abused By Foster Parents For Years
DCS One Year Later
DCS Posts Child Death Data Online
DCS Commissioner Promises More Change
State Legislator Angered Over Child Deaths
DCS Investigating Stabbing Death Of Children
DCS Files Show Case Closed Three Months Before Child’s Murder
Judge Threatens To Jail DCS Employee