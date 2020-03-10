Olive Branch man drowns after allegedly fleeing police in Missouri

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Olive Branch, Mississippi, man died after fleeing from Missouri police after an alleged armed robbery.

Missouri State Police charged three men with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

Officials said 20-year-old Kirk King of Olive Branch was with the men during the alleged robbery and escape Friday in Marston, Missouri.

State police said the tried to stop the fleeing suspects, when some of them jumped into a pond.

King did not resurface and drowned, police said.