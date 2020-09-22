Olive Branch HS boys’ basketball team in quarantine after close contact with confirmed COVID-19 case

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — The boys’ basketball team at Olive Branch HS are in quarantine after they came in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
A school district spokesperson said the parents of the quarantined students were contacted with information from the Mississippi State Department of Health. Additionally, the spokesperson said once the cases were confirmed, the appropriate cleaning procedures were implemented.
This is a developing story.
