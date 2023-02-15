Olin Morris, former general manager of WREG, died Wednesday morning.

For years, Morris co-anchored “Good Morning From Memphis” with Frances Kelley. He was President and General Manager of WREG from 1987-1994, and was Senior Vice President of Government and Cable Relations for The New York Times Broadcast Group from 1995-2000, when he retired.

He was also chairman of the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce, on the board of MLGW, and served on many other boards including the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, The Liberty Bowl, Mid-South Fair and Libertyland, United American Bank and a host of others.

He was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church Memphis. He leaves his widow, Sandi Morris, and daughter, Stacey Morris.