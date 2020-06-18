Ole Miss to relocate Confederate statue, make improvements to cemetery

This statue of a Confederate soldier on the campus of the University of Mississippi is set to be moved to a less prominent spot.

OXFORD, Miss. — The State Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved a plan by the University of Mississippi to move a statue in the center of campus to another location.

“The presence of the monument in the heart of our campus has been a subject of debate off and on for a long time. Now is the time for change as we strive to make a better present and future for everyone on our campus,” said University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce.

In addition, the university said they are finalizing plans to make improvements to the cemetery on campus. A marker to commemorate the African American soldiers from Lafayette County who fought in the Civil War will be added along with headstones for those who were laid to rest there will be added.

According to Visit Oxford, the cemetery is the resting place of Confederate soldiers who died after Shiloh in 1862. The individual markers were removed years ago in order for the groundskeeper to mow and they forgot where they belonged.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be between $900,000 to $1.2 million. It will be covered by private funds.