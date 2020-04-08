Ole Miss student wins Jeopardy match, heads to semi-finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — An Ole Miss student competing on Jeopardy’s college championship this week won her match Wednesday and will be back in the semi-finals next Tuesday.

Londyn Lorenz is a sophomore majoring in Arabic and international studies. She traveled from the Oxford, Mississippi, campus to Los Angeles to be on America's top quiz show — a show she's been preparing for almost since the day she was born.

“I've been a Jeopardy fan --- it was probably on when I was born,” Lorenz said. “I love Jeopardy. It's my favorite, so I actually record it. It's amazing. I've had, like, dreams about it.”

Her dreams began long before coming to Los Angeles. It really all started years ago, growing up in Perryville, Missouri, when she began memorizing random facts and watching Jeopardy with her dad.

“I used to make him ask me trivia questions,” she said. “So when I turned four, he said, ‘Watch Jeopardy, I'm out of questions.’”

From four years old to a teenager, Lorenz began honing her skills. She’s on the quiz bowl team at Ole Miss.

After flying out to Los Angeles to interview for Jeopardy in November, she didn't think she had made the final cut to be on the show.

She was especially excited to take a picture with Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

“I'm always amazed by what our contestants know at that age, and it's very heartening we have a lot of young people coming out of colleges ready to take on the world,” Trebek said.